Early season snow delays air and mountain travelers. Icy roads in forecast for Monday

A fall snow storm was interfering with air and mountain travel in western Washington on Sunday while setting the stage for an icy commute Monday morning.
Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie pass was reopened Sunday afternoon after being shut down earlier due to snow. The Washington State Department of Transportation is advising drivers to add an hour to their travel time.
The National Weather Service extended a winter weather advisory to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Snow was falling at all the major Cascades passes in Washington. Traction tires were advised on several including Snoqualmie, Stevens, Blewett and White Passes.
Snow was canceling and delaying flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Flight tracking website Flightaware.com reported 45 cancellations and 307 delays Sunday.
In anticipation of the weather event Alaska Airlines canceled 25 flights in and out of Sea-Tac between 6 a.m. and noon Sunday, it said on its website.
The Weather Service is forecasting that rain and snow showers will end across the lowlands Sunday evening.
“Skies will begin clearing later tonight, allowing low temperatures to dip to near or below freezing in many areas,” the Weather Service said. Wet and slushy roads could freeze as temperatures in some areas could dip into the 20s.
Slick roads were already a problem at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park. It closed early at 1 p.m. Sunday, spokeswoman Kris Sherman said. The park will reopen Friday.
