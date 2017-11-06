Secure-It Self Storage is under construction in west Olympia.
These 5 stories were last week’s most read

By Rolf Boone

November 06, 2017 7:00 AM

Everyone was interested in the substitute teacher.

1. Substitute teacher under investigation for inappropriate touching and ‘weird behavior:’The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations that a substitute teacher at Littlerock Elementary School inappropriately touched students over their clothes and exhibited other “weird behavior,” Sgt. Carla Carter told The Olympian.

2. Motorcyclist killed in crash near Rainier Saturday night: A man on his motorcycle was killed Saturday night after he was struck by a truck, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

3. 1 dead after wrong-way I-5 crash, State Patrol says: A passenger in one of the vehicles died at an area hospital after the crash earlier Thursday afternoon, Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.

4. What’s that under construction on Highway 101 near Cooper Point Road?: It’s mini-storage, according to city of Olympia building information. And it’s not a small development.

5. Christian school smelled something funny. Cops find pot grow and moonshine operation: When officers executed a search warrant Tuesday they found 110 flowering marijuana plants and 142 pounds of marijuana.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403

