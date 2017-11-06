Woman killed in Mason County crash

A woman who has yet to be identified died Sunday after a car crash on state Route 3 in Mason County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The woman died at the scene.
Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, the woman was southbound on state Route 3 at Vic King Road when a northbound vehicle failed to negotiate a turn, crossed the center line, and hit her car. The road was blocked for nearly five hours.
The 55-year-old Shelton man in the northbound vehicle was injured and taken to Tacoma General Hospital.
The crash is under investigation.
