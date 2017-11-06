The Washington State Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Mason County on Sunday.
Woman killed in Mason County crash

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

November 06, 2017 7:52 AM

A woman who has yet to be identified died Sunday after a car crash on state Route 3 in Mason County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The woman died at the scene.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, the woman was southbound on state Route 3 at Vic King Road when a northbound vehicle failed to negotiate a turn, crossed the center line, and hit her car. The road was blocked for nearly five hours.

The 55-year-old Shelton man in the northbound vehicle was injured and taken to Tacoma General Hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

