Skip the shopping on Black Friday and go fishing for a ‘holiday special’

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is stocking local lakes, including in Thurston County, with large trout in time for some fishing after Thanksgiving — otherwise known as Black Friday.
But instead of facing long lines bright-and-early Black Friday, how about a fishing line pulled tight with a fish at the end of it?
“This is a great reason to avoid the holiday shopping stress just a little longer and enjoy a fun day on the water with family and friends,” Fish and Wildlife inland fish program manager Steve Thiesfeld said in a statement.
The “holiday specials” include thousands of large trout, 15-16 inches long, that weigh up to three pounds. Lakes also were stocked with milllions of smaller trout in spring, many of which have grown to catchable size.
Some area lakes scheduled to receive fish for Black Friday fishing:
▪ Black, Long and Offutt lakes in Thurston County.
▪ American and Tanwax lakes in Pierce County.
▪ Fort Borst Park Pond and South Lewis County Park Pond in Lewis County.
Anglers 15 or older must have a current Washington freshwater fishing license valid through March 31, 2018. Licenses can be purchased by calling 866-246-9453 or go to https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov, or find a vendor location at http://wdfw.wa.gov/licensing/vendors/.
