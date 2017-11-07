Local

Deaths for Nov. 7

November 07, 2017 5:00 AM

Ames, George R., 92, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Carter, Jeraldine, 74, Shelton, died Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Frazer, Maria Rachel, 75, Shelton, died Monday, Nov. 5, 2017, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Johnson, David Ray, 78, Olympia, died Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, at Bonaventure of Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Nordstrom, Gloria Louise, 92, Lacey, died Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

