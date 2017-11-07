What’s Happening for Nov. 7

Tuesday
Stammtisch Olympia: A group of German-speaking seniors meets at 5 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month. Location varies. For details, call Gunther Hoffmann at 360-915-9079.
Crazy Horse book talk: Author William Matson joins members of the Crazy Horse family to present his recently published biography, “Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life & Legacy” at 5-8 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia. Information: orcabooks.com
Jazz Jam: Jazz has returned to Ben Moore's on Tuesdays, and it is open to all ages until 11 p.m. This is event will be led by Tarik Bentlemsani but is open to all local and regional musicians as well as jazz fans. No cover charge. The music starts at 8 p.m. at Ben Moore’s, 112 Fourth Ave. W., Olympia. Information: 360-357-7527 or bensmoorespub@gmail.com.
Wednesday
Cancer support: Mason General Hospital and its family of clinics along with Harmony Hill are offering monthly Cancer Wellness support classes. This month’s class is “Journaling: Sourcing Your Inner Wisdom” from 3 to 5:30 p.m. in the Ellinor Meeting Room at the hospital, 901 Mountain View Drive, Shelton. Open to patients, survivors, caregivers and companions. Space is limited. Information: 360-432-7706 or PatientNavigator@MasonGeneral.com.
Musical showdown: Four Olympia High School students will play along with professional musicians during “Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown,” at 7:30 p.m. at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St SE, Olympia. The evening will pit Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against Beatles tribute band Abbey Road. Tickets are $35-$65, plus a $3 service fee, and are available online at washingtoncenter.org.
Artist talk: Hear from watercolor artist Robert Chamberlain, whose specialty is painting boats, people and maritime activity, from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Free. Information: 360-352-0595 or trl.org.
Freight rail: Learn how freight rail affects Thurston County during a forum at 11:30 a.m. at the Hotel RL Olympia, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, Olympia. Cost is $25-$35. Register at thurstonchamber.com
Thursday
Saint Martin’s honors veterans: Saint Martin’s University welcomes the community to join in a day of celebration and thanks for veterans. The event will include speeches by several Saint Martin’s community members, including Lt. Col. (retired) Katie Opitz, a Saint Martin’s board of trustees member. That will be followed by a barbecue and fellowship. The event will be on the third floor of Cebula Hall on the Lacey campus at 11 a.m. Information: Fiona Kelly at 360-486-8117 or fkelly@stmartin.edu.
Nisqually Veterans Celebration: Parade lineup starts at the Nisqually Youth and Community Center at 9:30 a.m.; parade starts at 10 a.m. Gathering at the Billy Frank Jr. Building at 11 a.m., with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Information: Leighanna Scott or Sheila McCloud at 360-456-5221.
CPR class: Get certified in first aid, CPR and AED at a training from 5 to 9 p.m. at Mason General Hospital’s Learning Center, 2505 Olympic Highway N., Suite 470. Cost is $35 cash or check. Information: 360-427-3609.
Wartime stories: Hear stories and view memorabilia from veteran Ray Puddicombe, 92, during “Sentimental Journey: Songs & Stories of World War II” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Program is geared toward adults. Information: 360-491-3860 or TRL.org.
Grossman book talk: Zoltan Grossman, a professor of geography and native studies at The Evergreen State College, will read from and discuss his new book, “Unlikely Alliances” at 6 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia. The book is about how tribes and local farmers, ranchers, and fishers have come together to defend sacred land and water. Information: www.orcabooks.com/event/zoltan-grossman-reading-november-9
Friday
YWCA Women of Achievement celebration: Join the local YWCA as it honors Karama Blackhorn, Leslie Cushman, Merrill Angela, Marie A. Johantgen, Malika Lamont, Ashlynn Gallagher and Business of Achievement Seifert Law Offices. The event starts at 6 p.m. at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, and includes a live and silent auction, keynote speaker Nikkita “KO” Oliver, the award ceremony, a raffle, a VIP reception, and entertainment. Tickets for the award ceremony are $45 per person (discounts for seniors, students and military); VIP tickets are $125 per person and include a catered pre-event reception at 5:30 p.m., a meet and greet with the honorees and Oliver, music from the Lizzy & Tarik Duo, and entry to the award celebration.
Friday & Saturday
Girlfriends Holiday Market: Heritage Hall and the Sokolik Building at the Thurston County Fairgrounds will host the annual bazaar that specializes in vintage, antique, midcentury, upcycled, crafted, rusty and industrial items, and fresh wreaths. Hours are 3-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE. Admission is $5, except for early birds who want in between 3-5 p.m. Friday — they pay $10.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance written in our style to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments