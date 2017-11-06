Tiffany & Co. wants to sell you a $1,000 tin can. Yes, you can have it engraved

Breakfast at Tiffany’s will take on a new meaning when you spoon corned beef hash from a $1,000 tin can.
“Tin can” is used colloquially here. This particular can, though it looks like the real deal, is made from sterling silver.
The shiny cylinder is part of a Tiffany & Co.’s collection of very expensive ordinary items.
“The Everyday Objects collection transforms utilitarian items into handcrafted works of art,” Tiffany says on its website. “A classic tin can is upgraded in sterling silver and shining vermeil.”
Vermeil is silver that is plated with thin layer of gold. But then, if you can afford $1,000 tin cans, you already knew that.
The can has a thin blue stripe and the Tiffany logo running down the side. That might come in handy in should you find yourself digging it out of the trash.
Buyers can get the can engraved. “I paid $1,000 for this,” is certainly an option but tres gauche.
So, what does one do with a silver and gold tin can?
A promotional photo shows the can holding pencils and a brush, an uncapped carefree tube of paint nearby — all perched on tasteful carrera marble.
Also in the collection: $250 “crazy” straw, $950 sterling silver “paper” plate and two bone china cups made to look like nonchalant paper cups ($95 for the pair.)
Your quest to look humble while reminding yourself that you’re stinking rich will be complete.
You’ll have to check in with Tiffany, with stores in downtown Seattle, University Village and Bellevue among others, to ensure the cans are in stock.
If not, there’s always Walmart.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments