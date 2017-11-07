Local

Crystal Mountain may open on Friday. Bust out those skis!

By Stacia Glenn

November 07, 2017 11:00 AM

Crystal Mountain Ski Resort is making rumblings about possibly opening Friday.

With 20 inches of snow dumped there over the weekend, officials said the mountain may just be ready to welcome skiers and snowboarders.

“The forecast looks good so stay tuned and keep your schedules open,” according to a Facebook post.

Another 8 to 14 inches could fall at Crystal this week, according to the National Weather Service. Crytal Mountain said it just needs six inches to get people on the slopes.

Last year, the resort opened the Mount Rainier Gondola, Green Valley Express and Discovery Chair on Nov. 25 with a base of 10 to 28 inches.

No word on how much of the mountain could open Friday.

