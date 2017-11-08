Restaurant inspections for Nov. 8

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Three Magnets Brewing Company/Darby’s Cafe
600 Franklin St. SE, Suite 105, Olympia
Nov. 2: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Two-door “Turbo Air” cooler near walk-in had no thermometer available. This was corrected during inspection.
Bienvenue Cafe
L&I Building, 7323 Linderson Way SW, Tumwater
Nov. 1: 0 red; 3 blue
Comments: Floor of walk-in cooler is badly discolored or corroded. Unclean and coarse surface. Must be smooth, durable and easily cleaned. Consider its refurbishment within six months.
Old School Pizzeria
108 Franklin St. NE, Olympia
Nov. 1: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: At least one worker had no current Food Worker Card. Obtain new card or cards by Nov. 16.
Waterstreet Cafe
610 Water St. SW, Olympia
Oct. 31: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: The dinner menu (with wagyu, tenderloin beef) does not have the required “customer advisory” on it. See enclosed hand out for examples. In bar area, black (under counter) home/dorm-style cooler, half-and-half and whole milk are at 44-45 degrees; the maximum allowed is 41 degrees. Even if ice build up thawed so it is colder, this home-style cooler is not for perishables. The slotted wood counter top (bar espresso area) is not easy to clean — replace/cover/fill by Jan. 2.
Dome Deli
416 Sid Snyder Ave. SW, Olympia
Oct. 27: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Milk in customer glass sliding-door cooler is 43 degrees; the maximum allowed is 41 degrees. In cooler mentioned above, thermometer inside reads 33 degrees, and when calibrated, thermometers read 43 degrees. Correction: Removed, replaced. Throw away old one since it can’t be adjusted.
Governor Hotel
621 Capitol Way S., Olympia
Oct. 27: 5 red; 3 blue
Comments: Self-serve plastic spoons, forks served jumbled. Place handle-up or handle toward customer. Corrected. In dry storage, raise boxes (like napkins) 6 inches off of the floor. Note: Covered “cold crock” suggested for boiled eggs during service.
McMenamin’s Spar Cafe & Bar
114 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia
Oct. 25: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: One worker had a food handler card expired this month. Obtain current card by Nov. 9.
Best Western
8326 Quinault Drive NE, Lacey
Oct. 24: 50 red; 18 blue
Comments: Improper hand washing. Employee washed hands for less than required 20 seconds and did not use soap. Inadequate hand-washing facilities. Hand sink in kitchen absent paper towels. Raw whole shell eggs stored above pastries in Kelvinator unit.
Note: Ensure food (potatoes) are 2 inches or less in depth when cooling. Do not pile food above 2-inch pan line.
Improper cold holding. Sliced ham in glass cube on ice on self-help line is 54 degrees. Milk was 42-43 degrees, boiled egg 45 degrees, both in grab-n-go case. The grab-n-go case is not maintaining potentially hazard foods below 41 degrees.
There was an employee’s coffee mug stored on top of in-use cutting board.
Improper ware washing: An employee improperly washed utensil, did not use 3-compartment system, failed to sanitize. Sanitizer test strips absent. Three-compartment sink improperly plumbed, direct drain. Re-inspection required.
Quality Burrito
213 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia
Oct. 24: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Improper cooling procedures: In walk-in cooler, mashed potatoes were 109 degrees and cooling in tub 4 inches deep. Food must be 2 inches deep or less, and uncovered. Correction: Split into two pans, 2 inches deep each.
No violations found
▪ Canvas Works Coffee Bar (525 Columbia St. SW, Olympia)
▪ City Foods (1408 Bethel St. NE, Olympia)
▪ Dominic’s (1050 Plum St. SE, Olympia)
▪ Safeway #1503 (520 Cleveland Ave., Tumwater)
Comments