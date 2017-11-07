Local

Public safety levy passing in Olympia

By Amelia Dickson

November 07, 2017 8:27 PM

A majority of Olympia voters so far support raising the city’s property tax to give the Olympia Police Department an extra $2.8 million per year. Election night returns show that almost 63 percent voted in favor of the measure, known as Proposition 1.

About 7,700 votes have been counted so far.

The money raised would bring the department’s walking patrol up to pre-recession staffing levels, fund neighborhood liaison officers, pay for the Community Court program, and fund crisis services.

The tax increase would cost owners of $250,000 homes about $112 more per year.

Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly

