Carolyn Cox leading Ken Balsley in Lacey City Council race; Steadman has large lead on Motzer

Carolyn Cox might just be the newest member of Lacey City Council.
Cox, who ran for the Position No. 7 seat being vacated by longtime councilman and former mayor Virgil Clarkson, was leading challenger and well known Lacey icon Ken Balsley with 54.34 percent of the vote to his 45.09 percent in early returns Tuesday night.
Both Cox and Balsley are closely associated with the city. Balsley is a longtime resident, parks board member and city booster who was active in the city’s 50th anniversary celebration. Balsley also ran for Lacey City Council in 1987.
Cox serves on the Lacey Planning Commission.
Meanwhile, Michael Steadman appears to have a won a second term on the council in the Position No. 6 race after he was leading challenger Robert Motzer by a wide margin, 70.32 percent to Motzer’s 29.08 percent.
Motzer, an Army veteran, told the Olympian editorial board that his top priority was working with veterans and added that he has helped homeless people through a weekend faith ministry in Olympia.
Despite Steadman’s controverial plastic bag-ban vote, which got him into hot water with some residents, voters still stuck with the commerical real estate developer and Marine veteran.
The election will be certified Nov. 28.
