Kmet to return as Tumwater mayor. Althauser, Sullivan leading for council.

By Amelia Dickson

adickson@theolympian.com

November 07, 2017 9:21 PM

Tumwater Mayor Pete Kmet will likely serve another term, with 81 percent of the votes counted Tuesday night.

In the Tumwater City Council races, Michael Althauser and Debbie Sullivan are leading.

Kmet so far has 2,214 votes, while challenger Chris Ward has 508 votes.

In Position 5, Michael Althauser has 1,899 votes, or 74 percent. Chelsea Rustad had 665 votes, or 26 percent. Neither currently serves on the council.

In Position 6, incumbent Debbie Sullivan has 1,637 votes, or 64 percent. Challenger Brian Tomlinson has 907 votes, or 36 percent.

Incumbent Eileen Swarthout is running unopposed in the Position 4 race.

Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly

