Did Tumwater voters favor educators or political experience in school board races?

In the nearly 6,600-student Tumwater School District, a race between incumbent Rita Luce and educator Barry Olson was too close to call in early returns.
“I guess we’ll just wait it out and see what happens,” said Luce, who has served on the board since 2005.
Olson said the early trends were similar to the primary, so it will be a “wait and see” race.
“Rita has, like, a 200-vote lead,” Olson said.
In the board’s other contested race, Melissa Determan Beard, who was appointed to the position a year ago to replace retired board member Bob Barclift, had a 3 to 1 lead over educator Ryan Tebow.
Beard was not available for immediate comment.
Meantime, incumbent Janine Ward won her uncontested race.
