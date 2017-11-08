Flames come from Hawaiian Airlines plane landing at Sea-Tac

More Videos 0:14 Jet engine catches fire at Sea-Tac Airport Pause 0:29 Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 1:57 Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:01 Petersen addresses media one last time before Stanford 2:09 OC Darrell Bevell on state of Seahawks offense prior to Arizona game 1:38 A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 3:18 Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 6:20 When gun owners survive mass shootings 0:36 Man threatens Publix employees with knife after being confronted for shoplifting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Jet engine catches fire at Sea-Tac Airport Video that Jason Grisham posted on Twitter shows flames coming from the left engine of a Hawaiian Airlines plane as it was landing at Seattle-Tacoma International around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening. The flight was a ferry from Paine Field and only cabin crew was aboard. The fire was quickly extinguished. Grisham was waiting for his flight and recorded the incident. Video that Jason Grisham posted on Twitter shows flames coming from the left engine of a Hawaiian Airlines plane as it was landing at Seattle-Tacoma International around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening. The flight was a ferry from Paine Field and only cabin crew was aboard. The fire was quickly extinguished. Grisham was waiting for his flight and recorded the incident. Jason Grisham @jasonavbc via Twitter

