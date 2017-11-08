More Videos

  • Jet engine catches fire at Sea-Tac Airport

    Video that Jason Grisham posted on Twitter shows flames coming from the left engine of a Hawaiian Airlines plane as it was landing at Seattle-Tacoma International around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening. The flight was a ferry from Paine Field and only cabin crew was aboard. The fire was quickly extinguished. Grisham was waiting for his flight and recorded the incident.

Video that Jason Grisham posted on Twitter shows flames coming from the left engine of a Hawaiian Airlines plane as it was landing at Seattle-Tacoma International around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening. The flight was a ferry from Paine Field and only cabin crew was aboard. The fire was quickly extinguished. Grisham was waiting for his flight and recorded the incident. Jason Grisham @jasonavbc via Twitter
Video that Jason Grisham posted on Twitter shows flames coming from the left engine of a Hawaiian Airlines plane as it was landing at Seattle-Tacoma International around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening. The flight was a ferry from Paine Field and only cabin crew was aboard. The fire was quickly extinguished. Grisham was waiting for his flight and recorded the incident. Jason Grisham @jasonavbc via Twitter

Local

Flames come from Hawaiian Airlines plane landing at Sea-Tac

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 11:35 AM

A Hawaiian Airlines plane landing at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had flames coming from one of its engines.

The aircraft was landing at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, and air traffic control noticed a fire in the left engine, airport spokesman Perry Cooper said.

Cooper said the pilots were notified and the fire was extinguished as the landing occurred.

Jason Grisham was waiting for his flight when he heard a noise that sounded like tires popping.

“Then all of a sudden the fire ignited and started shooting out,” he said in a Twitter message.

Video that Grisham posted to Twitter showed the flames flaring from the plane as it rolled across the tarmac.

The flight was a ferry with just crew and no passengers. It was being moved from Paine Field in Everett to Sea-Tac.

When the Port of Seattle Fire Department arrived, the fire was already out, Cooper said.

The aircraft was towed to a hanger for an investigation.

