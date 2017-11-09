What’s Happening for Nov. 9

Thursday
Saint Martin’s honors veterans: Saint Martin’s University welcomes the community to join in a day of celebration and thanks for veterans. The event will include speeches by several Saint Martin’s community members, including Lt. Col. (retired) Katie Opitz, a Saint Martin’s board of trustees member. That will be followed by a barbecue and fellowship. The event will be on the third floor of Cebula Hall on the Lacey campus at 11 a.m. Information: Fiona Kelly at 360-486-8117 or fkelly@stmartin.edu.
Nisqually Veterans Celebration: Parade lineup starts at the Nisqually Youth and Community Center at 9:30 a.m.; parade starts at 10 a.m. Gathering at the Billy Frank Jr. Building at 11 a.m., with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Information: Leighanna Scott or Sheila McCloud at 360-456-5221.
CPR class: Get certified in first aid, CPR and AED at a training from 5 to 9 p.m. at Mason General Hospital’s Learning Center, 2505 Olympic Highway N., Suite 470. Cost is $35 cash or check. Information: 360-427-3609.
Wartime stories: Hear stories and view memorabilia from veteran Ray Puddicombe, 92, during “Sentimental Journey: Songs & Stories of World War II” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Program is geared toward adults. Information: 360-491-3860 or TRL.org.
Grossman book talk: Zoltan Grossman, a professor of geography and native studies at The Evergreen State College, will read from and discuss his new book, “Unlikely Alliances” at 6 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia. The book is about how tribes and local farmers, ranchers, and fishers have come together to defend sacred land and water. Information: www.orcabooks.com/event/zoltan-grossman-reading-november-9
Friday
YWCA Women of Achievement celebration: Join the local YWCA as it honors Karama Blackhorn, Leslie Cushman, Merrill Angela, Marie A. Johantgen, Malika Lamont, Ashlynn Gallagher and Business of Achievement Seifert Law Offices. The event starts at 6 p.m. at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, and includes a live and silent auction, keynote speaker Nikkita “KO” Oliver, the award ceremony, a raffle, a VIP reception, and entertainment. Tickets for the award ceremony are $45 per person (discounts for seniors, students and military); VIP tickets are $125 per person and include a catered pre-event reception at 5:30 p.m., a meet and greet with the honorees and Oliver, music from the Lizzy & Tarik Duo, and entry to the award celebration.
Animal Video Festival: See a selection of internet animal videos as well as submissions for this year’s Timberland Library user-submitted animal-video contest. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St SE, and features Seattle's favorite bus-riding dog Eclipse. Admission is free. Information: trl.org
Talk with a Doc: Kaiser Permanente’s Olympia Medical Center, 700 Lilly Road N.E., will host three doctors talking about common health concerns and answering questions from 9 to 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome, so bring a friend. Tours of the Olympia Medical Center will be offered. Free refreshments and mini first-aid kits will be available.
Friday & Saturday
Girlfriends Holiday Market: Heritage Hall and the Sokolik Building at the Thurston County Fairgrounds will host the annual bazaar that specializes in vintage, antique, midcentury, upcycled, crafted, rusty and industrial items, and fresh wreaths. Hours are 3-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE. Admission is $5, except for early birds who want in between 3-5 p.m. Friday — they pay $10. For a list of other local bazaars, go to www.theolympian.com/news/local/article177564676.html
Saturday
Veterans ceremony: The Thurston County Veterans Council is hosting its annual Veteran’s Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Washington State Capitol Rotunda, 416 Sid Snyder Ave. SW, Olympia. The American Legion Band will begin playing at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public. Speakers, music and special seating for those in need. Information: call Carole J. at 360-754-7676.
Book talk: Bainbridge Island author Kathryn Lafond will talk about her new book, “Seasoned with Gratitude: 250 Recipes and Blessings Celebrating the Greater Nourishment of Real Food,” from 3-5 p.m. at Radiance Herbs & Massage, 113 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia.
Documentary screening: The documentary film “Scarred Lands & Wounded Lives – The Environmental Footprint of War” will be screened at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. The event is sponsored by the Rachel Corrie Chapter of Veterans For Peace and WorldBeyondWar.org. The film, which runs for 68 minutes, will be followed by discussion. Free admission. Information: call Jim Woods at 360-459-9015.
Quinault Winter Craft Fair: Artists and craftsmen from around the Olympic Peninsula will be featured at the Winter Craft Fair and Bake Sale hosted by the Lake Quinault Community Circle from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Quinault School, 6130 U.S Highway 101, Amanda Park. More than 50 vendors will display a variety of hand-crafted jewelry, woodwork, arts, photography, gifts and crafts reflective of the Pacific Northwest. Fresh herbs, produce, honey and home-made baked goods also will be for sale.
