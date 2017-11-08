Lacey Fire District 3’s Proposition 1 now looks like it’s going to pass. Really.

An updated ballot count Wednesday night shows that Lacey Fire District 3’s Proposition 1 now has a dramatically improved chance of passing, according to Thurston County Auditor data.
After Tuesday night’s ballot count, Proposition 1 had enough support at 74.7 percent, but voter turnout was still too low.
In order to pass, Proposition 1 needs at least 17,087 total votes, 10,253 “yes” votes and a super-majority of 60 percent or better. As of Wednesday night, the updated ballot count showed the following:
▪ Total votes: 16,059.
▪ Approved: 12,030, or 74.91 percent.
▪ Rejected: 4,029, or 25.09 percent.
The next ballot count is set for 6 p.m. Thursday.
Proposition 1 in Lacey asks voters in Thurston County Fire District 3 to approve a 20-year bond issue for fire station upgrades, new equipment and three fire trucks. The measure would raise nearly $20 million and be paid off with a slightly higher property tax levy.
The bonds would replace existing bonds scheduled to expire in late 2020. The net tax increase through 2020 is about 4 cents per month per $1,000 of assessed valuation, which translates to $10.40 a year on a $260,000 home and lot. The tax rate would decrease after 2020.
