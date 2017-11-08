Local

Rollins passes Roe in Olympia City Council race

By Amelia Dickson

November 08, 2017 9:43 PM

Challenger Renata Rollins now leads Jeannine Roe in the race for Position 6 on the Olympia City Council.

Rollins has about 52 percent of the vote, as of Wednesday night. She leads Roe, who has about 48 percent of the vote, by 407 votes. A total of 10,141 votes have been counted in the race.

Tuesday night’s count had Roe leading with just 50.9 percent of the votes — only 139 votes. At an election night party hosted by the Thurston County Young Democrats, Rollins was optimistic about her chances. She argued that progressives tend to turn in their ballots late.

“We are in a nailbiter in this race,” she said Tuesday night.

Roe, 59, is a Realtor and broker with Greene Realty Group. In her voter guide submission, she identified homelessness as the biggest challenge facing the city.

Rollins, 34, is a self employed writer and test proctor. Rollins wrote in the voter guide that Olympia’s biggest challenge is that the city isn’t equipped to deal with emergencies such as climate change and homelessness.

Meanwhile, incumbent Clark Gilman maintains his lead in Position 4 over challenger Max Brown, as does incumbent Jim Cooper in Position 7 over challenger Danny Marsh. First-time candidate Lisa Parshley maintains her lead in Position 5 against Allen Miller.

The votes will next be counted at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the election will be certified on Nov. 28.

