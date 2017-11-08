Port of Olympia race: Will Fishburn vs. McGregor be a repeat of Zita vs. Farmer?

Port of Olympia District 2 commission candidate Bill Fishburn gained a little ground on incumbent commissioner Bill McGregor Wednesday night, according to an updated ballot count posted on the Thurston County Auditor website.
After Tuesday night’s count, McGregor led Fishburn with 52.26 percent of the vote to Fishburn’s 47.16 percent. But after Wednesday’s count, McGregor had fallen to 51.88 percent to Fishburn’s 48.12 percent.
Are we going to see a repeat of E.J. Zita vs. Jerry Farmer?
In the 2015 General Election, Zita and radio station co-owner Farmer squared off for the District 3 seat on the port commission. Early returns that year showed Farmer with a lead, but Zita slowly overtook him and eventually won the seat.
Meanwhile, District 3 incumbent Zita maintained her lead over challenger Gigi McClure at 56.31 percent to 43.69 percent.
The next ballot count is set for 6 p.m. Thursday.
The election will be certified on Nov. 28.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments