In 2015, E.J. Zita came from behind to beat Jerry Farmer in their Port of Olympia District 3 commission race. Now, will District 2 commission candidate Bill Fishburn do the same over incumbent Bill McGregor? An updated ballot count released Wednesday night showed Fishburn had a gained a little ground on McGregor.
In 2015, E.J. Zita came from behind to beat Jerry Farmer in their Port of Olympia District 3 commission race. Now, will District 2 commission candidate Bill Fishburn do the same over incumbent Bill McGregor? An updated ballot count released Wednesday night showed Fishburn had a gained a little ground on McGregor. Tony Overman Staff file, 2015
In 2015, E.J. Zita came from behind to beat Jerry Farmer in their Port of Olympia District 3 commission race. Now, will District 2 commission candidate Bill Fishburn do the same over incumbent Bill McGregor? An updated ballot count released Wednesday night showed Fishburn had a gained a little ground on McGregor. Tony Overman Staff file, 2015

Local

Port of Olympia race: Will Fishburn vs. McGregor be a repeat of Zita vs. Farmer?

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

November 08, 2017 9:48 PM

Port of Olympia District 2 commission candidate Bill Fishburn gained a little ground on incumbent commissioner Bill McGregor Wednesday night, according to an updated ballot count posted on the Thurston County Auditor website.

After Tuesday night’s count, McGregor led Fishburn with 52.26 percent of the vote to Fishburn’s 47.16 percent. But after Wednesday’s count, McGregor had fallen to 51.88 percent to Fishburn’s 48.12 percent.

Are we going to see a repeat of E.J. Zita vs. Jerry Farmer?

In the 2015 General Election, Zita and radio station co-owner Farmer squared off for the District 3 seat on the port commission. Early returns that year showed Farmer with a lead, but Zita slowly overtook him and eventually won the seat.

Meanwhile, District 3 incumbent Zita maintained her lead over challenger Gigi McClure at 56.31 percent to 43.69 percent.

The next ballot count is set for 6 p.m. Thursday.

The election will be certified on Nov. 28.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jet engine catches fire at Sea-Tac Airport

    Video that Jason Grisham posted on Twitter shows flames coming from the left engine of a Hawaiian Airlines plane as it was landing at Seattle-Tacoma International around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening. The flight was a ferry from Paine Field and only cabin crew was aboard. The fire was quickly extinguished. Grisham was waiting for his flight and recorded the incident.

Jet engine catches fire at Sea-Tac Airport

Jet engine catches fire at Sea-Tac Airport 0:14

Jet engine catches fire at Sea-Tac Airport
Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 0:29

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect
Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run 1:14

Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run

View More Video