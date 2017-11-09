Olympia man crashes into patrol car on I-5, WSP says

An Olympia man struck a Washington State Patrol trooper’s vehicle on Interstate 5 near DuPont on Wednesday, according to the agency.
The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. on southbound I-5 near Mounts Road. The 77-year-old man was driving a 1979 GMC Caballero when he struck the center barrier, crossed all lanes and struck the back of the patrol vehicle that had stopped to investigate another crash, according to Washington State Patrol.
The trooper, 28, was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He and the driver were taken to a nearby hospital with no major injuries.
One lane of I-5 was blocked for nearly three hours. The cause of the crash is under investigation, though no charges were expected.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
