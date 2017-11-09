Local

Clifthorne, Seidel lead in Olympia School Board races

By Abby Spegman

Contested races for the Olympia School Board remain close based on Wednesday night returns.

Scott Clifthorne has taken the lead in the race for the District No. 5 seat. With 6,929 votes, he leads incumbent Mark Campeau, who had 6,390 as of 7:30 p.m.

In the board’s other contested race, Hilary Seidel widened her lead over Ann Heitkemper for the District No. 4 seat since Tuesday’s returns. Seidel had 6,692 votes to Heitkemper’s 6,260 votes.

The winner will replace Justin Montermini, who did not seek re-election.

Leslie Huff was elected after opponent Katie Bridges dropped out of the race for District No. 3 seat.

The next ballot count will be at 6 p.m. Thursday.

