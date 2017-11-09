Starbucks is giving away free coffee. Here’s how to get a cup

Starbucks is pouring free coffee until Nov. 13 as part of a holiday promotion. The catch: They want you to spread a little cheer and give away that free drink.
The free coffee comes with the purchase of a holiday-themed beverage of equal or greater value between 2 and 5 p.m.
“Buy one drink, get one free to share,” the company tweeted earlier this week.
The holiday beverage lineup: Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Eggnog Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White, Teavana Joy Brewed Tea and White Peppermint Mocha.
The promotion is part of Starbuck’s “Give Good” holiday theme. The message is included on its cups during the holidays. In a statement on its website company creative director Leanne Fremar states, “Giving good can be as small as someone opening the door for you, or recognizing the people that enrich your life — your child’s teacher, a caregiver, a family friend. The holidays are a time to celebrate all the good we give to each other and our community.”
