What’s Happening for Nov. 11

Saturday
Veterans ceremony: The Thurston County Veterans Council is hosting its annual Veteran’s Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Washington State Capitol Rotunda, 416 Sid Snyder Ave. SW, Olympia. The American Legion Band will begin playing at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public. Speakers, music and special seating for those in need. Information: call Carole J. at 360-754-7676.
Concerto Competition: The Olympia Music Teachers’ Association is hosting is annual Concerto Competition featuring local music students ages 8-18, competing in this judged event for a chance to perform with the Olympia Chamber Orchestra. The event runs from 8 a.m. until after 4 p.m., with the most experienced pianists playing in the afternoon. Admission is free, although donations are accepted. More than 50 students will play. Information: www.washingtoncenter.org
Girlfriends Holiday Market: Heritage Hall and the Sokolik Building at the Thurston County Fairgrounds will host the annual bazaar that specializes in vintage, antique, midcentury, upcycled, crafted, rusty and industrial items, and fresh wreaths. Hours are 3-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE. Admission is $5, except for early birds who want in between 3-5 p.m. Friday — they pay $10. For a list of other local bazaars, go to www.theolympian.com/news/local/article177564676.html
Book talk: Bainbridge Island author Kathryn Lafond will talk about her new book, “Seasoned with Gratitude: 250 Recipes and Blessings Celebrating the Greater Nourishment of Real Food,” from 3-5 p.m. at Radiance Herbs & Massage, 113 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia.
Documentary screening: The documentary film “Scarred Lands & Wounded Lives – The Environmental Footprint of War” will be screened at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. The event is sponsored by the Rachel Corrie Chapter of Veterans For Peace and WorldBeyondWar.org. The film, which runs for 68 minutes, will be followed by discussion. Free admission. Information: call Jim Woods at 360-459-9015.
Quinault Winter Craft Fair: Artists and craftsmen from around the Olympic Peninsula will be featured at the Winter Craft Fair and Bake Sale hosted by the Lake Quinault Community Circle from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Quinault School, 6130 U.S Highway 101, Amanda Park. More than 50 vendors will display a variety of hand-crafted jewelry, woodwork, arts, photography, gifts and crafts reflective of the Pacific Northwest. Fresh herbs, produce, honey and home-made baked goods also will be for sale.
Winter Wonderland Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salvation Army Women’s Ministries, 1505 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia. The event will offer for sale crafts, wood crafts, personalized books, jewelry, cat toys, greeting cards, candles, soap, Seahawks pillows and throws, photography and Tupperware. Baked goods, lunch available. Information: debingram@comcast.net, 360-352-8596
Blazer Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Timberline High School, 6120 Mullen Rd SE, Lacey. This holiday arts and crafts show is hosted by the Timberline High School Band. Admission is free, and each entrant receives a door prize ticket. More than 60 vendors will offer a variety of handcrafted items and an array of direct sales company merchandise. Information: 360-412-4860, kgary@nthurston.k12.wa.us
1980s Prom Night: Fired-Up Networking is hosting a free 1980s Prom-themed party from 6 to 11:45 p.m. at Forrey’s Forza, 130 Marvin Road SE, Lacey. The night will include a DJ, prom photos, pizza and snacks, and the crowing of a prom king and queen. 21 and older only, beer and wine available for purchase.
Tuesday
Oly Science Brews: The Washington Science Teacher's Association and Three Magnets Brewing Company will host Paula Swedeen, policy pirector for Conservation Northwest, who will speak on the topic, "Of Wolves and People: Science Behind Transforming Conservation Conflicts." The event is at Three Magnets, 600 Franklin St. SE, Olympia. Gather at 6:30 p.m. for socializing followed by the 7 p.m. presentation. Register at WSTA.net.
Christian Women’s Luncheon: Join Stonecroft Christian Women's Connection for lunch, a speaker and music at noon at Panorama’s Gallery at Seventeen51 Restaurant, 1600 Sleater-Kinney Road, Lacey. Cost is $16. To make a reservation, call 360-943-0627 or 360-412-3123.
Panorama Democratic Study Group: State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal will speak at the monthly forum at 1:30 p.m. in the auditorium in the lower level of the Quinault Apartments at 1835 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Open to all, regardless of residence or political stance. Information: call Ruth Shearer at 360-438-5682.
Want to get a local event listed in What's Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance written in our style to news@theolympian.com.
