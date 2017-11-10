Gold Star mother and 400 friends create tribute to her fallen warrior son

More Videos 2:52 Superintendent apologizes for Confederate flag at school Pause 0:29 Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 0:40 Floral Ingenuity has new owner, name 1:14 Sleet & snow doesn't slow annual Turn Back the Clock run 0:14 Jet engine catches fire at Sea-Tac Airport 1:57 Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 0:50 Another green masterpiece for The Sodfather 1:38 A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 1:05 Tumwater's Croft, Timberline's Stevenson sign to play for Division I programs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Gold Star mom and Tacoma students create mural honoring fallen marine Tacoma artist Grace Washington returned to Northeast Tacoma Elementary — where the library was already named in honor of her fallen son, Sgt. Michael T. Washington — to dedicate the mural "Together We Rise" that she created with the help of all the school's students. Tacoma artist Grace Washington returned to Northeast Tacoma Elementary — where the library was already named in honor of her fallen son, Sgt. Michael T. Washington — to dedicate the mural "Together We Rise" that she created with the help of all the school's students. Tony Overman toverman@thenewstribune.com

