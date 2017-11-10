Courtesy photo BoxLunch
Courtesy photo BoxLunch

BoxLunch coming to Capital Mall

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

November 10, 2017 2:24 PM

BoxLunch, which bills itself as a “gift store with a cause,” will open Nov. 15 at Capital Mall in Olympia.

The store sells clothes, accessories, home goods and more. For every $10 spent in store or online, BoxLunch donates a meal to Feeding America, a network of food banks across the country.

The Capital Mall store will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 18 and 19 from 12 to 4 p.m. with in-store giveaways and trivia games.

This is BoxLunch’s third store in Washington.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

