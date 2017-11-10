He offered to give medical advice, but the state says he doesn’t have a license

The Washington State Department of Health has ordered a Thurston County man to stop work as a doctor or chiropractor because he doesn’t have the proper license.
In October, the department ordered Michael Wilson to cease and desist from practicing as a chiropractor or medical doctor. Wilson offered to draw blood from someone to analyze and give advice on how to treat disease or other condition, according to a Department of Health news release.
He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
Information about health care providers, including license status, credentials and disciplinary actions, is on the Department of Health’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the home page.
