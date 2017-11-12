What’s Happening for Nov. 13

Tuesday
Oly Science Brews: The Washington Science Teacher's Association and Three Magnets Brewing Company will host Paula Swedeen, policy pirector for Conservation Northwest, who will speak on the topic, "Of Wolves and People: Science Behind Transforming Conservation Conflicts." The event is at Three Magnets, 600 Franklin St. SE, Olympia. Gather at 6:30 p.m. for socializing followed by the 7 p.m. presentation. Register at WSTA.net.
Christian Women’s Luncheon: Join Stonecroft Christian Women's Connection for lunch, a speaker and music at noon at Panorama’s Gallery at Seventeen51 Restaurant, 1600 Sleater-Kinney Road, Lacey. Cost is $16. To make a reservation, call 360-943-0627 or 360-412-3123.
Panorama Democratic Study Group: State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal will speak at the monthly forum at 1:30 p.m. in the auditorium in the lower level of the Quinault Apartments at 1835 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Open to all, regardless of residence or political stance. Information: call Ruth Shearer at 360-438-5682.
Wednesday
West Bay Park plan: The city of Olympia is beginning to develop a West Bay Restoration and Park Master Plan. The project will create a vision for the waterfront park and a restored shoreline that integrates a waterfront trail and recreational amenities. Come to this first public meeting from 6-8 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, to hear what the city has learned about the site and give feedback on future improvements. An online survey also is available at olympiawa.gov/westbaypark until Nov. 30.
Engineering lecture: Scott Wilcox, a hardware integration engineer at Amazon, will speak about his work at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of Cebula Hall at Saint Martin’s University, 5000 Abbey Way SE, Lacey. A reception for Wilcox will begin at 5:30 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public. This is part of a new speaker series on engineering.
Thursday
White privilege discussion: Olympia Timberland Library presents “White Privilege: The Other Side of Racial Inequality” from 7:30-8:45 p.m. Sociology professor Teresa Ciabattari leads an interactive conversation that explores what white privilege is, discusses a variety of examples of privilege for individuals and institutions, and provides tools for learning how to address it. The program is cosponsored by Humanities Washington. Designed for adults. The library is at 313 8th Ave SE. Information: 360-352-0595, trl.org.
Diabetes exercise class: Learn indoor and armchair exercises during the Shelton Diabetes Support Group from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Pershing Meeting Room at Mason General Hospital, 901 Mountain View Drive, Shelton. Information: 360-427-7332 or DMcGinnis@MasonGeneral.com.
Black Alliance screening: Watch and discuss the film “The Butler” from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation (OUUC) sanctuary, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia. Free refreshments and parking. Sponsored by the Black Alliance of Thurston County, the OUUC, and The United Churches of Olympia.
Climate change lecture: As part of the Olympia World Affairs Council Lecture Series, state Rep. Beth Doglio will discuss “Climate Change Policy in the Age of Trump.” Free and open to the public. Lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Information: www.olympiawac.org
Friday
Fairy tea party: Enjoy fairy tea and activities from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. SW. Dancers from Ballet Northwest will perform two dances from the Nutcracker ballet. This program is for children. Free tickets should be picked up in advance at the library’s Information Desk. Information: 360-943-7790.
