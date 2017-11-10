More Videos

Confusing borders taxing on some local businesses -- the wrong ones 2:05

Confusing borders taxing on some local businesses -- the wrong ones

Pause
The secret to never getting a turn signal ticket 0:33

The secret to never getting a turn signal ticket

Local woman appears in Planet Fitness video set in Olympia 0:57

Local woman appears in Planet Fitness video set in Olympia

Coast Guard rescues five from sinking fishing vessel near Cape Alava 3:20

Coast Guard rescues five from sinking fishing vessel near Cape Alava

Winter sun shines on Capitol sundial ceremony Tuesday 0:48

Winter sun shines on Capitol sundial ceremony Tuesday

VFW Post 318 needs $250,000 to renovate building 1:45

VFW Post 318 needs $250,000 to renovate building

VFW Post 318 plans a $250,000 fundraiser 1:45

VFW Post 318 plans a $250,000 fundraiser

State worker: 'I've been threatened, propositioned … it's really scary as a single parent' 4:20

State worker: 'I've been threatened, propositioned … it's really scary as a single parent'

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know

New mobile dental clinic goes miles for smiles 1:21

New mobile dental clinic goes miles for smiles

With the Sept. death of her husband Tyler still fresh in her memory the mysterious removal of his roadside memorial off of Bald Hill Road has only created additional heartache for Tasha Cavanaugh and her children. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
With the Sept. death of her husband Tyler still fresh in her memory the mysterious removal of his roadside memorial off of Bald Hill Road has only created additional heartache for Tasha Cavanaugh and her children. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Local

They put up a roadside memorial cross near Yelm. Now it’s gone.

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

November 10, 2017 05:11 PM

A Yelm widow says her heart is broken after a roadside memorial cross built for her late husband went missing.

Tasha Cavanaugh’s young children helped paint a blue, 3-foot wooden cross in memory of their dad and her husband, Tyler Reynolds, who was killed in a crash two months ago in the 18000 block of Bald Hills Road.

On Halloween, the cross mysteriously disappeared.

Lucy Mills with Thurston County Public Works said her crews didn’t remove the structure, which was cemented in the ground about a half of a block away from the fatal crash scene. A spokeswoman with the Washington State Department of Transportation said state crews didn’t remove it, either.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I think it was just some teenagers on Halloween, or something, which would be messed up,” said Cavanaugh, 25.

“I was just disgusted that someone would do that. And he deserves so much better than that.”

On Sept. 9, Reynolds was driving on Bald Hills Road when his vehicle rolled, and he was ejected. He died from blunt force trauma to the head, said Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock.

Investigators found alcohol at the scene, but Cavanaugh said she thinks it was an unopened bottle of alcohol that was broken during the crash.

“He bought me a bottle and it cracked open,” she said. “He wasn’t drunk or anything like that. …He never drank and drove.”

Toxicology tests usually take eight to 10 weeks, and they haven’t come back yet, Warnock said.

Cavanaugh has a different theory on what happened.

“He was exhausted,” she said. “I think that it was the roads, being the first rain. He might have been going too fast. That is a bad corner.”

Reynolds, 34, graduated from Yelm High School in 2002. He loved fishing and the Seahawks. He was a journeyman carpenter.

“Anything he wanted to do, he would accomplish it,” Cavanaugh said.

“He had, like, a billion dollar smile,” said his mom, Lynnette Reynolds. “Honest. Hard working. ... Loved Tasha and the kids, loved them more than anything.”

Reynolds was the sole support for his family, so an online fundraiser has been launched on Go Fund Me for his wife and their kids, ages 6, 2, and 9 months.

“We’ve gotten some help and that is so appreciated,” Cavanaugh said. “We really need it right now.”

After the cross went missing, Cavanaugh wrote a post about it on a Facebook page for Yelm area residents. Several people offered to help provide supplies so that she can build a new one.

She’d like the original cross to be returned, but doesn’t think that will happen.

“It was heartbreaking because my kids worked really hard on the cross,” Cavanaugh said.

“I’m hoping to replace it.”

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Confusing borders taxing on some local businesses -- the wrong ones 2:05

Confusing borders taxing on some local businesses -- the wrong ones

Pause
The secret to never getting a turn signal ticket 0:33

The secret to never getting a turn signal ticket

Local woman appears in Planet Fitness video set in Olympia 0:57

Local woman appears in Planet Fitness video set in Olympia

Coast Guard rescues five from sinking fishing vessel near Cape Alava 3:20

Coast Guard rescues five from sinking fishing vessel near Cape Alava

Winter sun shines on Capitol sundial ceremony Tuesday 0:48

Winter sun shines on Capitol sundial ceremony Tuesday

VFW Post 318 needs $250,000 to renovate building 1:45

VFW Post 318 needs $250,000 to renovate building

VFW Post 318 plans a $250,000 fundraiser 1:45

VFW Post 318 plans a $250,000 fundraiser

State worker: 'I've been threatened, propositioned … it's really scary as a single parent' 4:20

State worker: 'I've been threatened, propositioned … it's really scary as a single parent'

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know

New mobile dental clinic goes miles for smiles 1:21

New mobile dental clinic goes miles for smiles

Confusing borders taxing on some local businesses -- the wrong ones

View More Video