Oregon man crashes SUV in Lewis County, winds up 60 feet from the road

By Rolf Boone

November 12, 2017 9:54 AM

A 67-year-old Portland man found himself well of the side of the road after he crashed his SUV in Lewis County Sunday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 2:50 p.m. Sunday, the man was northbound on state Route 7, north of Morton, when his vehicle crossed the center line and southbound lane. It then left the road, crashed into several trees and finally stopped about 60 feet from the road.

The man was injured and taken to Morton General Hospital.

He faces a possible charge of driving without a valid license. Drugs or alcohol also may have been a factor in the crash.

