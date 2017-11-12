Fog settles into Nisqually Valley and Lacey Fire District 3 has a busy night

Foggy weather and slick roads resulted in a busy Friday night for Lacey Fire District 3 after the district responded to two crashes within minutes of each other in the Nisqually Valley.
The first crash happened about 6:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Nisqually Cut Off Road, not far from Conine Avenue, said Battalion Chief Steve Crimmins.
A single vehicle had crashed into a power pole and knocked down some power lines, he said. The driver was not injured.
Minutes later — about 7:10 p.m. — fire crews had to respond to a 2-vehicle crash in the 10300 block of Martin Way E.
One of those drivers, a man, was trapped in his vehicle, so crews used an extrication tool, sometimes referred to as the “jaws of life,” to free the man. He was injured and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital, Crimmins said.
Happening now. E31’s crew using jaws to extricate patient after 2-car accident. Foggy conditions & wet roads making for dangerous driving tonight. 2nd serious crash in last 30 minutes. Please: leave space & slow down. pic.twitter.com/AthO4jEh7C— Lacey Fire (@LaceyFireDist3) November 11, 2017
The driver of the other vehicle, a woman, was treated and released at the scene.
