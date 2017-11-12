Fire damages home in northeast Olympia

An Olympia residence in the 900 block of McCormick Street Northeast was damaged by fire late Sunday morning, according to the Olympia Fire Department.
Fire crews were dispatched about 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Battalion Chief Todd Carson said.
After they arrived, smoke could be seen rising from the attic, he said. Fire crews kept the fire confined to that space, but there was some residual water damage to the residence, Carson said. A damage estimate was not immediately available.
The house was occupied at the time, but no one was injured, including firefighters, he said.
The fire is under investigation. Carson said if he was leaning toward a possible cause, it would be electrical.
Rolf Boone
