These 5 stories were last week’s most read

The election had everyone’s attention last week.
1. 2017 Election results for Olympia, Thurston County races: Enough said.
2. Man robs bank in downtown Olympia, attempts to flee by bus, police say: A man was apprehended by police Monday afternoon in downtown Olympia after robbing a bank and attempting to flee on a bus, according to the Olympia Police Department.
3. District apologizes for Confederate flag displayed at school’s Veterans Day assembly: The Tumwater School District issued an apology after a Confederate flag was displayed during a Veterans Day assembly on Thursday.
4. This Lacey intersection had a bad day: 3 wrecks, one of which knocked out the traffic signal: A vehicle crash Saturday at Pacific Avenue and College Street in Lacey has knocked out the traffic signal. That crash, which happened about 7:50 p.m., was one of three there Saturday.
5. Rochester woman accused of abusing girl to the point of hospitalization: A Rochester woman is accused of severely abusing a female relative — jumping on the child’s stomach, throwing her to the ground — leading to the child’s hospitalization on more than one occasion.
