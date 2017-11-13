Olympia police take a suspected bank robber into custody Monday afternoon.
Olympia police take a suspected bank robber into custody Monday afternoon. Steve Bloom Staff file, 2017
Olympia police take a suspected bank robber into custody Monday afternoon. Steve Bloom Staff file, 2017

Local

These 5 stories were last week’s most read

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

November 13, 2017 7:00 AM

The election had everyone’s attention last week.

1. 2017 Election results for Olympia, Thurston County races: Enough said.

2. Man robs bank in downtown Olympia, attempts to flee by bus, police say: A man was apprehended by police Monday afternoon in downtown Olympia after robbing a bank and attempting to flee on a bus, according to the Olympia Police Department.

3. District apologizes for Confederate flag displayed at school’s Veterans Day assembly: The Tumwater School District issued an apology after a Confederate flag was displayed during a Veterans Day assembly on Thursday.

4. This Lacey intersection had a bad day: 3 wrecks, one of which knocked out the traffic signal: A vehicle crash Saturday at Pacific Avenue and College Street in Lacey has knocked out the traffic signal. That crash, which happened about 7:50 p.m., was one of three there Saturday.

5. Rochester woman accused of abusing girl to the point of hospitalization: A Rochester woman is accused of severely abusing a female relative — jumping on the child’s stomach, throwing her to the ground — leading to the child’s hospitalization on more than one occasion.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Gold Star mom and Tacoma students create mural honoring fallen marine

    Tacoma artist Grace Washington returned to Northeast Tacoma Elementary — where the library was already named in honor of her fallen son, Sgt. Michael T. Washington — to dedicate the mural "Together We Rise" that she created with the help of all the school's students.

Gold Star mom and Tacoma students create mural honoring fallen marine

Gold Star mom and Tacoma students create mural honoring fallen marine 2:05

Gold Star mom and Tacoma students create mural honoring fallen marine
Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy 1:34

Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy
Superintendent apologizes for Confederate flag at school 2:52

Superintendent apologizes for Confederate flag at school

View More Video