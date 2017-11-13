Crews work to restore power early Monday in the Lake Cushman area. Thousands of people in Western Washington woke up without electricity from an overnight windstorm.



Local

Windstorm knocks out power for thousands in South Sound

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

November 13, 2017 7:36 AM

A whopper of a windstorm overnight knocked out power for thousands of people in South Sound.

Mason County PUD 3 crews were working to restore electricity to more than 4,100 of its customers, the utility posted on Monday morning.

“The area hardest hit is the west Tahuya Peninsula, where wind gusts were reported at nearly 40 mph,” Mason PUD 3 posted on its blog.

At 7:30 a.m. Puget Sound Energy was reporting that about 20,000 of its customers were still without power in the Western Washington on its outage map. In Thurston County, the hardest hit areas were in Roy, Yelm and around Capitol State Forest, according to the map.

