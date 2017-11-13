Troopers injured and suspect flees with handcuffs on after altercation at Sylvester Park

A Washington State Patrol trooper suffered a shoulder and hand injury Sunday night after a suspect resisted arrest inside the gazebo at Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia, according to a spokesman for the department.
A second trooper who came to assist also suffered a minor knee injury.
About 9:40 p.m. Sunday, the troopers were dispatched to the park after three men were reportedly dealing and using drugs, spokesman Kyle Moore said.
They found evidence of a controlled substance violation, and attempted to make arrests, he said.
Two of the men got away, and troopers are looking for them. Meantime, a 24-year-old man who was taken into custody was booked into the Thurston County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, second-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespass. He had tried to run away with handcuffs on, and was captured about a half a block away, Moore said.
The trooper with the hand and shoulder injuries was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. His condition is unknown.
The Washington State Patrol has jurisdiction over Sylvester Park because it’s state property.
