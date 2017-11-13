Port of Olympia race: 835 votes separates McGregor vs. Fishburn

Eight-hundred ballots were counted Monday by the Thurston County Auditor’s Office, moving Port of Olympia commission candidate Bill Fishburn closer to incumbent Bill McGregor in their race for the District 2 seat.
But the idea of a recount might be fading away after Monday’s gains were not big enough.
Prior to Monday’s count, Fishburn and McGregor were separated by 919 votes. After Monday’s count, the difference was 835 votes, with McGregor at 50.8 percent to Fishburn’s 49.2 percent, or a difference of 1.6 percent.
More ballots — 140 to be exact — are set to be counted Tuesday. Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall also has said there are 459 “challenged” ballots because voters either forgot to sign them, or there’s a problem with the signatures.
It was not immediately clear when those challenged ballots will be addressed. Hall could not be reached late Monday.
Here’s what has to happen to trigger a machine or hand recount, according to the Thurston County Auditor’s Office website.
▪ Machine recount: The candidates must be separated by less than 2,000 votes and less than one-half of 1 percent, or .005 percent.
▪ Hand recount: The candidates must be separated by less than 150 votes and less than one-quarter of 1 percent, or .0025 percent.
The auditor’s website also has added a recount calculator for those who are curious about the port race or other close races.
The next ballot count is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday. The election will be certified on Nov. 28.
Fishburn is a former longtime Intel employee and small businessman who lives in Rainier, while McGregor, now retired, is a Coast Guard veteran and former longtime Port of Tacoma, Port of Olympia and Port of Grays Harbor employee.
