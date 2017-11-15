Restaurant inspections for Nov. 15

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Hilton Garden Inn
2201 Henderson Park Lane SE, Olympia
Nov. 8: 15 red; 0 blue
Comments: Cook is “pooling” cracked shell eggs (two dozen) for omelets or scrambled eggs. Pooling is not allowed. Correction: Discarded. Cook will scramble per order or use “pour” eggs.
Improper cold-holding temperatures (repeat offense): Packet of cream cheese was 66 degrees in double-wall stainless bowl. Correction: Moved. This type of double/vacuum container always needs ice.
Fruit mix with cantaloupe 44 degrees. Correction: Pushed into ice.
Four Corners Grocery & Deli
11500 Bald Hill Road SE
Nov. 3: 0 red; 13 blue
Comments: No bleach test strips provided. No sanitizer detected in counter wipes bucket solution. Dumpster lid open, dumpster half-full, debris on ground in dumpster area. Pick up debris as necessary, and keep lid closed.
McCoy’s Tavern
418 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia
Nov. 3: 0 red; 2 blue
Comments: Using enamel paint or urethane, completely seal all surfaces of concrete blocks holding up sink of either-sex restroom. Using caulk, seal concrete blocks to floor. Do this by Dec. 10.
Hot Ginger
1401 Marvin Road NE #306
Nov. 2: 15 red; 13 blue
Comments: Improper disposal of previously cooked food: Rice from Nov. 1 in rice cooker, turned on Nov. 2 to re-use. Properly dispose of food at end of night.
Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous food: Rice noodles in insert atop another insert in prep unit 45 degrees. Do not double-stack in prep units. Maintain cold holding at 41 degrees or lower.
Improper thawing: Two 5-gallon buckets of frozen chicken in food prep sink, only one had running water, one improperly thawing at room temp. Discussed plumbing faucet “split” or storing second bucket in refrigerator.
Potential contamination not prevented during preparation (repeat): Rice bowl used as spoon.
Potential contamination not prevented during preparation: Meat slicer dirty (not being used). Correction: Properly wash, rinse, sanitize, air dry.
Potential contamination not prevented during preparation (repeat): Rice scoop in 68 degrees standing water. Correction: Store dry or at 41 degrees or lower, or 135 degrees or higher.
Improper ware washing. A pan was not sanitized.
Bayview Market Place
516 Fourth Ave. W., Olympia
Oct. 25: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Improper cold holding temperature. Right and middle sections of glass deli case is 41-45 degrees and too warm for meatballs. Right side of cheese case was 42-45 degrees and too warm. Adjust or service coolers immediately. Don’t use infrared thermometers. Call inspector when fixed, and holding cold foods below 42 degrees.
Mini Saigon Restaurant
111 Columbia St. NW, Olympia
Oct. 20: 70 red; 7 blue
Comments: Only two food worker cards; all workers must have cards. Obtain cards (including wait staff) by Oct. 30.
Restore cold water to kitchen hand sink immediately.
Cooked pork on counter was 71 degrees. It was cooked at 1 p.m., so it was out for 90 minutes. Food cannot be left out at room temperature. Correction: Refrigerated.
Cooked chicken was 72 degrees. Also left out 90 minutes. Refrigerated.
When cook refrigerated pork, it was 4-inches deep in pan and covered with plastic. Cooling foods must be uncovered, and no deeper than 2 inches. Corrected.
Walk-in cooler: All foods were 43 to 45 degrees. They must be 41 degrees. Correction: Call service company to get this fixed immediately.
Rag bucket in wait staff area without sanitizer. Correct and purchase test strips for bleach.
Remove child’s bed near walk-in immediately. Too much is stored on floor of kitchen to clean floor (buckets, chemicals). Remove everything from floor so it can be cleaned.
Nov. 1 re-inspection results: All items correction from Oct. 20 inspection and report.
No violations found
▪ Bobby Jayz (1115 Washington St. SE)
▪ Fajita Grill Mexican Restaurant (3720 Pacific Ave. SE)
▪ Holy Grounds (106 First St. S.)
▪ Olympia Senior Center (222 N Columbia St.)
