What’s Happening for Nov. 16

Thursday
White privilege discussion: Olympia Timberland Library presents “White Privilege: The Other Side of Racial Inequality” from 7:30-8:45 p.m. Sociology professor Teresa Ciabattari leads an interactive conversation that explores what white privilege is, discusses a variety of examples of privilege for individuals and institutions, and provides tools for learning how to address it. The program is cosponsored by Humanities Washington. Designed for adults. The library is at 313 8th Ave SE. Information: 360-352-0595, trl.org.
Diabetes exercise class: Learn indoor and armchair exercises during the Shelton Diabetes Support Group from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Pershing Meeting Room at Mason General Hospital, 901 Mountain View Drive, Shelton. Information: 360-427-7332 or DMcGinnis@MasonGeneral.com.
Black Alliance screening: Watch and discuss the film “The Butler” from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation (OUUC) sanctuary, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia. Free refreshments and parking. Sponsored by the Black Alliance of Thurston County, the OUUC, and The United Churches of Olympia.
Climate change lecture: As part of the Olympia World Affairs Council Lecture Series, state Rep. Beth Doglio will discuss “Climate Change Policy in the Age of Trump.” Free and open to the public. Lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Information: www.olympiawac.org
Discovery Speaker Series: "Stormwater: Our Local Solutions" will be the topic from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday at LOTT's WET Science Center, 500 Adams NE, Olympia. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Learn about stormwater management programs in Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater. Presenters will cover water pollution from runoff, flooding and more.
Pet photos with Santa: Join the festive tail-wagging, four-legged fun as pets and their humans take photos with Santa from 6-8 p.m. daily through Dec. 7 in the Forever 21 Court at Capital Mall, 625 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia. Information: 360-754-8017, ShoppingCapitalMall.com
Friday
Fairy tea party: Enjoy fairy tea and activities from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. SW. Dancers from Ballet Northwest will perform two dances from the Nutcracker ballet. This program is for children. Free tickets should be picked up in advance at the library’s Information Desk. Information: 360-943-7790.
Saturday
Friends of the Shelton Library book sale: Inexpensive books, DVDs, CDs and classic VCR tapes, plus rare and collectible books will be on sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the William G. Reed Shelton Timberland Library, 710 W. Alder St. You can get a sneak peek at items at friendsofsheltonlibrary.wordpress.com. Proceeds go toward funding programs and services for children, teens and adults that are not fully covered by the Timberland Regional Library budget.
Novel launch: Author Meagan Macvie will launch her debut Young Adult novel set in Alaska, “The Ocean in My Ears,” at 7:30 p.m. at Browser's Books, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Macvie was born and raised in Alaska, and she received her master’s degree in fine arts in fiction from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma. Her work appeared in the short story anthology Timberland Writes Together. Information: meaganmacvie.com/, www.browsersolympia.com/event/meagan-macvie-ocean-my-ears
Olympia High School BEARzaar: Shop at more than 170 handmade craft & antique vendors from 9 a.m.-4.p.m. Free admission, although early entry from 8:15-9 a.m. is $5. Canned food donations accepted. The school is at 1302 North St., Olympia.
