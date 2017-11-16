This pit stop ended in a 20-foot fall and a trip to the hospital

A man was rescued early Thursday after falling 20 feet down an embankment near Harrison Avenue.
Crews from Olympia Fire Department responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to the 3200 block of Harrison Avenue Northwest. The man had gone through an opening in a fence along the edge of a parking lot.
“The individual was relieving himself and slipped and fell down a 20-foot rock wall,” said Todd Carson, the on-duty battalion chief.
The man sustained a hip injured and was lifted out using ropes attached to a fire truck ladder, which took about an hour and a half. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Carson said.
Never miss a local story.
Update, patient successfully extricated and enroute to local hospital pic.twitter.com/fRt25TsjGb— Olympia Fire Dept. (@OlyFireDept) November 16, 2017
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments