The man had to be lifted out using ropes attached to a fire truck ladder, which took about an hour and a half.
The man had to be lifted out using ropes attached to a fire truck ladder, which took about an hour and a half. Courtesy photo Olympia Fire Department
The man had to be lifted out using ropes attached to a fire truck ladder, which took about an hour and a half. Courtesy photo Olympia Fire Department

Local

This pit stop ended in a 20-foot fall and a trip to the hospital

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

November 16, 2017 07:55 AM

A man was rescued early Thursday after falling 20 feet down an embankment near Harrison Avenue.

Crews from Olympia Fire Department responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to the 3200 block of Harrison Avenue Northwest. The man had gone through an opening in a fence along the edge of a parking lot.

“The individual was relieving himself and slipped and fell down a 20-foot rock wall,” said Todd Carson, the on-duty battalion chief.

The man sustained a hip injured and was lifted out using ropes attached to a fire truck ladder, which took about an hour and a half. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Carson said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display

    At a Nov. 9th open house event in Olympia, Tessa Smith from the Artisans Group describes passive house technology used in constructing the future Boundary Street residence of Jeff Greaves and Sue Duffy.

Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display

Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display 1:13

Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display
Gold Star mom and Tacoma students create mural honoring fallen marine 2:05

Gold Star mom and Tacoma students create mural honoring fallen marine
Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy 1:34

Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy

View More Video