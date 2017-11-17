What’s Happening for Nov. 17

Friday
Fairy tea party: Enjoy fairy tea and activities from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. SW. Dancers from Ballet Northwest will perform two dances from the Nutcracker ballet. This program is for children. Free tickets should be picked up in advance at the library’s Information Desk. Information: 360-943-7790.
Friday & Saturday
Holiday Market at Panorama: This bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Panorama auditorium, 1670 Circle Loop SE, Lacey, offers handcrafted items made by Panorama residents, including jewelry, wood work, quilts, knit goods, metal shop items, pottery, Christmas decorations and art. Information: Sharon McGinley, 360-438-5449
Never miss a local story.
Saturday
Friends of the Shelton Library book sale: Inexpensive books, DVDs, CDs and classic VCR tapes, plus rare and collectible books will be on sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the William G. Reed Shelton Timberland Library, 710 W. Alder St. You can get a sneak peek at items at friendsofsheltonlibrary.wordpress.com. Proceeds go toward funding programs and services for children, teens and adults that are not fully covered by the Timberland Regional Library budget.
Novel launch: Author Meagan Macvie will launch her debut Young Adult novel set in Alaska, “The Ocean in My Ears,” at 7:30 p.m. at Browser's Books, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Macvie was born and raised in Alaska, and she received her master’s degree in fine arts in fiction from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma. Her work appeared in the short story anthology Timberland Writes Together. Information: meaganmacvie.com/, www.browsersolympia.com/event/meagan-macvie-ocean-my-ears
Olympia High School BEARzaar: Shop at more than 170 handmade craft & antique vendors from 9 a.m.-4.p.m. Free admission, although early entry from 8:15-9 a.m. is $5. Canned food donations accepted. The school is at 1302 North St., Olympia.
International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day: Twenty22Many will observe the day from noon to 3 p.m. at 322 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. The day’s event will include a screening of “The Journey: A Story of Healing and Hope,” a documentary about suicide loss, as well a follow-up featurette, “The Journey Revisited,” in which six of the people featured in the original film gather three years later to reflect. Information: https://afsp.org/, 253-777-5857, twenty22many.olympia@gmail.com
Frozen Turkey Bowl: Bayview Thriftway is hosting its annual Frozen Turkey Bowl giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring in a non-perishable food item to donate to the Thurston County Food Bank for a chance to bowl. Bowl a strike and win a free turkey (while supplies last, and just one turkey per family); bowl a spare and win a free bag of groceries. The store is at 516 Fourth Ave. W., Olympia.
Monday
Reception for outgoing board members: The reception will recognize the three outgoing Olympia School Board members: Eileen Thomson, who has been on the board since 2008; Justin Montermini, who has been on the board since 2011; and Mark Campeau, who has served on the board since 2008. The event will be from 6-6:30 p.m., just prior to the regular school board meeting, at the Olympia Regional Learning Academy (ORLA), 2400 15th Ave. SE. Hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Tuesday
Fly fishing talk: South Sound Fly Fishers will welcome former Olympian outdoors columnist Chester Allen to present insight on “Flyfishing for Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass in the Pacific Northwest” at 6:30 p.m. at the North Olympia Fire Station (Boston Harbor Fire Station), 5046 Boston Harbor Road NE. Information: www.southsoundflyfishers.org
Wednesday
Fireside Jams: Yelm Timberland Library hosts Fireside Jams for adult and teen musicians of all skill levels from 5:30-7 p.m. Bring your acoustic instrument and be ready to participate at this open music session. Limited numbers of ukuleles and guitars also will be available for use. Information: 360-458-3374.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance written in our style to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments