Know a veteran who needs a job? Send them here today

Veterans can meet with representatives from more than 60 businesses and government agencies at a WorkSource Thurston County Hire-A-Veteran job fair Friday in Olympia.
The event will be held from noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday (Nov. 17 — that’s today) at the National Guard Armory, 515 Eastside St. The fair is targeted to veterans, though all job seekers are welcome.
Some of the businesses attending include Kaiser Permanente of Washington, Costco, State Farm Insurance, Schneider Trucking Company, Sierra Pacific, Merit Integrated Logistics, Twin Star Credit Union, Bridgestone, Home Depot and Lowe’s.
WorkSource offers employment and training services for job seekers and employers. For information, call 360-669-6113.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
