Pair of crashes to blame for traffic troubles in Lacey

November 17, 2017 09:46 AM

Two crashes were to blame for traffic backups near Long Lake in Lacey on Thursday evening.

Part of Mullen Road Southeast near Afflerbaugh Drive Southeast was closed after a crash at about 2 p.m. At least one person was injured in that crash, according to Lacey police.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of vehicular assault and driving under the influence.

Later, one lane of Carpenter Road Southeast near Long Lake County Road Southeast was closed after a car struck a fire engine.

The fire engine had its lights and sirens on when the car crossed the centerline and hit it at about 5:40 p.m., according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no major injuries in that crash and the driver involved was not impaired, according to the sheriff’s office.

