Pair of crashes to blame for traffic troubles in Lacey

Two crashes were to blame for traffic backups near Long Lake in Lacey on Thursday evening.
Part of Mullen Road Southeast near Afflerbaugh Drive Southeast was closed after a crash at about 2 p.m. At least one person was injured in that crash, according to Lacey police.
Police arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of vehicular assault and driving under the influence.
Later, one lane of Carpenter Road Southeast near Long Lake County Road Southeast was closed after a car struck a fire engine.
The fire engine had its lights and sirens on when the car crossed the centerline and hit it at about 5:40 p.m., according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
There were no major injuries in that crash and the driver involved was not impaired, according to the sheriff’s office.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
