Adam M. Humphrey, left, and Rye E. Meyer

Sex offenders register in Thurston, Mason counties

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

November 17, 2017 12:40 PM

The Mason and Thurston county sheriff’s offices have released information on registered sex offenders who recently moved to the area.

Adam M. Humphrey, 30, is a Level 3 sex offender living on the 100 block of West Cloverdale Place near Shelton, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2010, Humphrey pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree rape of a child in Whatcom County Superior Court after Humphrey had sex with a 13-year-old girl that he had been texting with. In 2006, Humphrey was convicted of third-degree attempted rape of a child in Whatcom County after he had sex with a 14-year-old girl he knew.

Humphrey is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Rye E. Meyer, 47, is a Level 1 sex offender living as a transient in the Thurston County area, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2002, Meyer pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count of first-degree child molestation after he sexually assaulted a 8-year-old girl he knew.

Meyer is described as a white man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

