Sex offenders register in Thurston, Mason counties

The Mason and Thurston county sheriff’s offices have released information on registered sex offenders who recently moved to the area.
Adam M. Humphrey, 30, is a Level 3 sex offender living on the 100 block of West Cloverdale Place near Shelton, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
In 2010, Humphrey pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree rape of a child in Whatcom County Superior Court after Humphrey had sex with a 13-year-old girl that he had been texting with. In 2006, Humphrey was convicted of third-degree attempted rape of a child in Whatcom County after he had sex with a 14-year-old girl he knew.
Humphrey is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.
Never miss a local story.
Rye E. Meyer, 47, is a Level 1 sex offender living as a transient in the Thurston County area, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
In 2002, Meyer pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count of first-degree child molestation after he sexually assaulted a 8-year-old girl he knew.
Meyer is described as a white man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments