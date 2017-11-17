Train station volunteers subject of national TV news feature

The all-volunteer Olympia-Lacey Centennial Amtrak station is being featured on NBC Nightly News on Friday.

The Yelm Highway station has been run entirely by volunteers since 1993. We took a look at their work when we visited for the station’s 20th anniversary.

Anyone who wants to watch the show can tune in to KING-TV (Channel 5) at 6 p.m.

#InspiringAmerica: Since 1993, this train station has been run completely by volunteers.@joefryer reports now on @NBCNightlyNews. pic.twitter.com/qdST3f1Bqt — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) November 17, 2017

