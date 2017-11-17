A southbound Amtrak Cascades train pulls out of the Centennial Station in Lacey on Aug. 7, 2009. The station’s volunteers are being featured Friday night in an NBC Nightly News feature.
Local

Train station volunteers subject of national TV news feature

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

November 17, 2017 04:45 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The all-volunteer Olympia-Lacey Centennial Amtrak station is being featured on NBC Nightly News on Friday.

The Yelm Highway station has been run entirely by volunteers since 1993. We took a look at their work when we visited for the station’s 20th anniversary.

Anyone who wants to watch the show can tune in to KING-TV (Channel 5) at 6 p.m.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

