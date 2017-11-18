Have a hard time parking in downtown Olympia? It could be easier soon.

Parking in downtown Olympia could soon be easier to find, thanks to steps the City of Olympia is taking to free up spaces downtown.
The city is embarking on the first phase of its downtown parking strategy — which will include providing bus passes to some downtown employees, conversion of coin-only parking meters, a “shared parking” pilot for evening events and the hiring of a parking supervisor to oversee the process.
This first phase would gather the low-hanging fruit of downtown parking, said Karen Kennerson, of the city’s Community Planning and Development department. Future phases would require more money and more work.
“This is our opportunity to take some immediate steps,” said Councilwoman Julie Hankins, who chairs the Land Use and Environment Committee.
She added that the plan was put together with considerable community input, including a downtown parking survey.
The Olympia City Council approved phase one of the downtown parking strategy at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The plan includes a pilot bus pass program. The city will provide free bus passes to 100 downtown employees with low to moderate incomes. The passes will cost the city about $43,000, which would come from the parking fund.
The provision that passes would go to low and moderate income workers would allow the program to be funded by the Community Development Block Grant in the future, Kennerson said.
The idea is that the 100 bus passes would remove 100 parked cars from the downtown area during the workday, freeing up spaces for people visiting downtown businesses, she said. And since the passes would be free, it would be a lower cost alternative for workers who had previously paid to drive and park downtown.
The city would spend an additional $40,000 to upgrade several coin operated parking meters to meters that accept both credit cards and coins. These meters have already been installed in the downtown core.
Many of the coin-operated meters are available for nine-hour parking, Kennerson said. The new meters would allow only three-hour parking, increasing turnover and freeing up space.
New technology would also allow the city to turn credit card meters into “smart meters.” Downtown visitors would be able to feed their meter using their smart phone — imagine going downtown on a rainy day and not wanting to stand in the elements while feeding the meter.
Customers would also be able to “top up” their meters from their smart phones. Say you’re at lunch, you paid for an hour of parking, but service is slow. You’d be able to extend your parking time from your phone.
Kennerson said that in the future, the city could do away with parking meters, and have all parking spots be “smart spots.”
The city will also created a shared parking pilot. Kennerson explained that about 50 percent of downtown’s square footage is parking — but the city controls only a small portion of the parking spaces.
The pilot program will focus on parking near the Washington Center, and the city will make agreements with property owners to allow public parking in the evenings.
“We’ll be looking at what’s there and maximizing it to its full potential,” Kennerson said.
A parking services supervisor would oversee all of these programs, and cost the city $120,000 per year, with benefits included. Again, the money would come from the parking fund.
The city council unanimously approved the plan, with several members voicing support for the bus pass plan in particular.
“I’m 100 percent supportive of this package,” said Councilman Jim Cooper.
