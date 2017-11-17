What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier

Superintendent John Bash of the Tumwater School District explains why a Confederate flag was displayed at Bush Middle School during a Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 9, 2017. He said it should have never been at the school in the first place.
Video that Jason Grisham posted on Twitter shows flames coming from the left engine of a Hawaiian Airlines plane as it was landing at Seattle-Tacoma International around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening. The flight was a ferry from Paine Field and only cabin crew was aboard. The fire was quickly extinguished. Grisham was waiting for his flight and recorded the incident.
After a dusting of cold sleet and rain greeted the half marathon competitors a half hour before them a combined wave of 10k and 5k runners head out from Lacey's Rainier Vista Community Park early Sunday to kick off the 10th annual Turn Back the Clock fundraising run.
For 20 years Lacey resident Dennis Kauffman has gotten the family ghoul on with an elaborate interactive Halloween display known as "Grimm Manor" in his Columbine Court neighborhood. Voted this season by KING 5 viewers as the area's scariest spot Grimm Manor will air on Monday night's Evening magazine broadcast at 7:30 p.m.
Standing along Ruddell Road,one of the busiest arterials in the City of Lacey Police Chief Dusty Pierpoint (right) is joined by Officer Davie Scott on Oct 26th as they speak to traffic volumes and daily usage on Ruddell Road and other Lacey Streets.
Thurston County officials helped make a “bucket list” wish come true for Anne Butigan, who is battling an aggressive form of cancer that attacks soft tissue and is incurable. The Olympia native pulled the 5 p.m. steam whistle at the Fish Brewing Company on Friday. She grew up hearing the historic whistle, which used to mark the end of the work day at the Olympia Brewing Co.