Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy 1:34

Historic Olympia brewhouse readies for new roof 1:13

Carroll shakes booty (briefly) during Seahawks dance-off 1:26

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Earl Thomas says he was fighting himself mentally while out injured last two Seahawks games 2:40

Timberline's Erik Stevenson discusses signing with Wichita State 8:25

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 0:32

Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee 0:44

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 0:29

  • What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier

    The city of Olympia is implementing a plan to make downtown parking easier. It includes replacing coin operated meters, giving out bus passes, and leasing parking lots.

Local

Jet engine catches fire at Sea-Tac Airport

Video that Jason Grisham posted on Twitter shows flames coming from the left engine of a Hawaiian Airlines plane as it was landing at Seattle-Tacoma International around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening. The flight was a ferry from Paine Field and only cabin crew was aboard. The fire was quickly extinguished. Grisham was waiting for his flight and recorded the incident.

Local

Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot

For 20 years Lacey resident Dennis Kauffman has gotten the family ghoul on with an elaborate interactive Halloween display known as "Grimm Manor" in his Columbine Court neighborhood. Voted this season by KING 5 viewers as the area's scariest spot Grimm Manor will air on Monday night's Evening magazine broadcast at 7:30 p.m.

Local

Olympia woman's whistling wish comes true

Thurston County officials helped make a “bucket list” wish come true for Anne Butigan, who is battling an aggressive form of cancer that attacks soft tissue and is incurable. The Olympia native pulled the 5 p.m. steam whistle at the Fish Brewing Company on Friday. She grew up hearing the historic whistle, which used to mark the end of the work day at the Olympia Brewing Co.