What’s Happening for Nov. 19

Monday
Reception for outgoing school board members: The reception will recognize the three outgoing Olympia School Board members: Eileen Thomson, who has been on the board since 2008; Justin Montermini, who has been on the board since 2011; and Mark Campeau, who has been on the board since 2008. The event will be from 6-6:30 p.m., just prior to the regular school board meeting, at the Olympia Regional Learning Academy (ORLA), 2400 15th Ave. SE. Hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Tuesday
Fly fishing talk: South Sound Fly Fishers will welcome former Olympian outdoors columnist Chester Allen to present insight on “Flyfishing for Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass in the Pacific Northwest” at 6:30 p.m. at the North Olympia Fire Station (Boston Harbor Fire Station), 5046 Boston Harbor Road NE. Information: southsoundflyfishers.org.
Wednesday
Fireside Jams: Yelm Timberland Library hosts Fireside Jams for adult and teen musicians of all skill levels from 5:30-7 p.m. Bring your acoustic instrument and be ready to participate at this open music session. Limited numbers of ukuleles and guitars also will be available for use. Information: 360-458-3374.
Friday
Tellebration: A concert of oral storytelling for adults, including folktales, myths, legends, and current-day humorous stories, told by the tellers from the South Sound Story Guild, begins at 7 p.m. at Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave SW, Olympia. Admission by $10 donation.
Saturday
Christmas Cantata: New Life Baptist Church and other regional churches will host “A Child is Born” at 5 p.m. at the church at 7838 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. The musical program will feature a multi-cultural choir, orchestra and dance team. Participants will sing familiar Christmas carols as well as traditional Christmas songs in other languages. Proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Club of Thurston County. A dessert reception will follow the concert.
Nov. 26
Downtown for the Holidays: The Olympia Downtown Association will again host its annual holiday kickoff from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. that includes photos with Santa, free trolley rides, live music, a holiday parade on Capitol Way at 3 p.m., and the tree lighting in Sylvester Park at 4 p.m. Information: http://downtownolympia.com/about/downtownfortheholidays.
Gingerbread Village: SideWalk’s annual Gingerbread Village will be set up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of Olympia’s Downtown for the Holidays celebration. The Gingerbread Village at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts features a variety of gingerbread designs, created by teams of local community members. Visitors can view and vote ($1 per vote) on the one-of-a-kind creations. Proceeds go to SideWalk’s mission to end homelessness in Thurston County.
Sing-Along “Annie:” The Washington Center for the Performing Arts hosts a sing-along of the 1982 film version of the musical “Annie” starring Aileen Quinn, Carol Burnett, Tim Curry, Bernadette Peters and Albert Finney at 5 p.m. at the center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Local host Lauren O’Neill will warm up the audience and lead the costume contest. Tickets are $11-$22 (plus a $3 fee) at washingtoncenter.org.
Opening Night at Oly Lightstravaganza: Starting at 5 p.m., Oly Lightstravaganza 2017 will feature more than 50,000 lights in a walk-through display at 1515 10th Ave SE, Olympia. Opening night features goody bags for the first 500 kids, and cookies and cider while supplies last. Lights will then be on nightly from 4:45 to 10:30 p.m. through the New Year, with cookies and cider on select nights.
