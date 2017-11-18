Mari Bingham, a Washington Reading Corps tutor, works with kindergartner Salma McGowan, 6, at Mary Lyon Elementary in Tacoma. The Washington Service Corps and the Washington Reading Corps are seeking people to commit to six months of service.
Mari Bingham, a Washington Reading Corps tutor, works with kindergartner Salma McGowan, 6, at Mary Lyon Elementary in Tacoma. The Washington Service Corps and the Washington Reading Corps are seeking people to commit to six months of service. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com
Mari Bingham, a Washington Reading Corps tutor, works with kindergartner Salma McGowan, 6, at Mary Lyon Elementary in Tacoma. The Washington Service Corps and the Washington Reading Corps are seeking people to commit to six months of service. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

Local

Washington Service Corps, Reading Corps seeking to fill 6-month posts

The Chronicle, Centralia

November 18, 2017 05:20 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Washington Service Corps and the Washington Reading Corps are seeking people to commit to six months of service.

The Service Corps offers a chance to help children, adults and veterans prepare for careers and increase their computer and financial skills. Reading Corps members tutor struggling students and plan school and family literacy events.

Members must be 17 years old or older. They will receive a modest living allowance, health insurance, help with child care costs and scholarships. After their service, WorkSource career specialists help connect those who have served with jobs.

Positions begin in December, January and February. For more information, call 888-713-6080 or go to washingtonservicecorps.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier

    The city of Olympia is implementing a plan to make downtown parking easier. It includes replacing coin operated meters, giving out bus passes, and leasing parking lots.

What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier

What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier 2:19

What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier
Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display 1:13

Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display
Gold Star mom and Tacoma students create mural honoring fallen marine 2:05

Gold Star mom and Tacoma students create mural honoring fallen marine

View More Video