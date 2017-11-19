Fire damages mobile home in Lacey

Fire damaged a mobile home in Lacey Friday night, according to Lacey Fire District 3.
Just after 11 p.m. Friday, fire crews were dispatched to the 4800 block of Pacific Avenue Southeast, just west of Saint Martin’s University, Fire Chief Steve Brooks said Sunday.
The mobile home was occupied by two adults, but neither was injured, Brooks said. Firefighters also were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other nearby mobile homes, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Never miss a local story.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments