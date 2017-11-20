Lacey police tweeted this photo of a crash on Mullen Road Southeast on Thursday.
These 5 stories were last week’s most read

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

November 20, 2017 07:00 AM

Readers love restaurant inspections.

1. Restaurant inspections for Nov. 15: “Improper disposal of previously cooked food: Rice from Nov. 1 in rice cooker, turned on Nov. 2 to re-use. Properly dispose of food at end of night.”

2. Pair of crashes to blame for traffic troubles in Lacey: Two crashes were to blame for traffic backups near Long Lake in Lacey on Thursday evening.

3. High winds, torrential rains cause damage and power outages in Olympia: Thousands of people were without power in western Washington after high winds swept through overnight and then picked back up Monday afternoon.

4. Downtown Olympia destination for knitters and sewing enthusiasts: Canvas Works, a longtime downtown destination for those who need yarn or other supplies to knit, sew, or replace a boat cover, will close next month, the family-run business has announced.

5. Windstorm knocks out power for thousands in South Sound: A whopper of a windstorm overnight knocked out power for thousands of people in South Sound.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

