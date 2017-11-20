Man, 18, triggers 3-vehicle crash south of Montesano

An 18-year-old South Bend man triggered a three-vehicle crash near Montesano Monday morning after he attempted to pass a tractor-trailer in a no passing zone, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Two people were injured: A 35-year-old Raymond man and a 49-year-old South Bend woman. Both were taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen.
About 7:15 a.m. Monday, the 18-year-old man was southbound on state Route 107, three miles south of Montesano, when he began to pass a tractor-trailer in a no passing zone. During his pass, he encountered a northbound vehicle and swerved to avoid it, crashing into the tractor-trailer. He also hit the northbound vehicle.
The northbound vehicle made an evasive maneuver and wound up in a ditch. The 18-year-old man’s vehicle ultimately crashed into a dirt embankment. The tractor-trailer he struck was able to stop on the southbound shoulder.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
