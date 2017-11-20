The Washington State Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash near Montesano Monday Morning. Two people were injured.
The Washington State Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash near Montesano Monday Morning. Two people were injured. Courtesy Washington State Patrol
The Washington State Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash near Montesano Monday Morning. Two people were injured. Courtesy Washington State Patrol

Local

Man, 18, triggers 3-vehicle crash south of Montesano

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

November 20, 2017 12:15 PM

An 18-year-old South Bend man triggered a three-vehicle crash near Montesano Monday morning after he attempted to pass a tractor-trailer in a no passing zone, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Two people were injured: A 35-year-old Raymond man and a 49-year-old South Bend woman. Both were taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen.

About 7:15 a.m. Monday, the 18-year-old man was southbound on state Route 107, three miles south of Montesano, when he began to pass a tractor-trailer in a no passing zone. During his pass, he encountered a northbound vehicle and swerved to avoid it, crashing into the tractor-trailer. He also hit the northbound vehicle.

The northbound vehicle made an evasive maneuver and wound up in a ditch. The 18-year-old man’s vehicle ultimately crashed into a dirt embankment. The tractor-trailer he struck was able to stop on the southbound shoulder.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier

    The city of Olympia is implementing a plan to make downtown parking easier. It includes replacing coin operated meters, giving out bus passes, and leasing parking lots.

What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier

What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier 2:19

What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier
Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display 1:13

Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display
Gold Star mom and Tacoma students create mural honoring fallen marine 2:05

Gold Star mom and Tacoma students create mural honoring fallen marine

View More Video