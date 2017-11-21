What’s Happening for Nov. 21

Tuesday
Fly fishing talk: South Sound Fly Fishers will welcome former Olympian outdoors columnist Chester Allen to present insight on “Flyfishing for Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass in the Pacific Northwest” at 6:30 p.m. at the North Olympia Fire Station (Boston Harbor Fire Station), 5046 Boston Harbor Road NE. Information: southsoundflyfishers.org.
StoryOly: StoryOly is a Story Slam event similar to podcasts such as The Moth, Risk!, and Snap Judgment. Community members share stories based on a theme. For November (the three-year anniversary) the theme is "Reunion." Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m. at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Washington 98501Tickets are pay what you can with a suggested donation of $5-10. Half of all ticket sales are donated to Olympia charities and non profits. 21 and older only. Want to tell a story? Go to storyoly.com.
Give Local South Puget Sound: An online crowdfunding campaign hosted by the Community Foundation of South Puget Sound features more than 50 local nonprofits. Visit givelocal.thecommunityfoundation.com to support community projects. A $40,000 matching grant will double most donations.
Never miss a local story.
Wednesday
Barb’s Family and Friends Thanksgiving Dinner: For the 48th year, Rodney O’Neill and a cadre of volunteers will put on a community meal for all from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way, Olympia. The menu includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetables, desserts and beverages. Food baskets, clothing, coats also will be distributed.
Fireside Jams: Yelm Timberland Library hosts Fireside Jams for adult and teen musicians of all skill levels from 5:30-7 p.m. Bring your acoustic instrument and be ready to participate at this open music session. Limited numbers of ukuleles and guitars also will be available for use. Information: 360-458-3374.
Friday
Tellebration: A concert of oral storytelling for adults, including folktales, myths, legends, and current-day humorous stories, told by the tellers from the South Sound Story Guild, begins at 7 p.m. at Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave SW, Olympia. Admission by $10 donation.
Saturday
Indies first: Browsers Bookshop will host six Olympia writers — Lauren Danner, Corinna Luyken, Jim Lynch, Chris Maynard, Nikki McClure and Maria Mudd Ruth — for Indies First/Small Business Saturday. The authors will be available to sign their books from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the bookstore, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Refreshments will be served, and free gift wrapping will be offered.
Christmas Cantata: New Life Baptist Church and other regional churches will host “A Child is Born” at 5 p.m. at the church at 7838 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. The musical program will feature a multi-cultural choir, orchestra and dance team. Participants will sing familiar Christmas carols as well as traditional Christmas songs in other languages. Proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Club of Thurston County. A dessert reception will follow the concert.
Sunday
Downtown for the Holidays: The Olympia Downtown Association will again host its annual holiday kickoff from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. that includes photos with Santa, free trolley rides, live music, a holiday parade on Capitol Way at 3 p.m., and the tree lighting in Sylvester Park at 4 p.m. Information: http://downtownolympia.com/about/downtownfortheholidays.
Gingerbread Village: SideWalk’s annual Gingerbread Village will be set up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of Olympia’s Downtown for the Holidays celebration. The Gingerbread Village at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts features a variety of gingerbread designs, created by teams of local community members. Visitors can view and vote ($1 per vote) on the one-of-a-kind creations. Proceeds go to SideWalk’s mission to end homelessness in Thurston County.
Sing-Along “Annie:” The Washington Center for the Performing Arts hosts a sing-along of the 1982 film version of the musical “Annie” starring Aileen Quinn, Carol Burnett, Tim Curry, Bernadette Peters and Albert Finney at 5 p.m. at the center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Local host Lauren O’Neill will warm up the audience and lead the costume contest. Tickets are $11-$22 (plus a $3 fee) at washingtoncenter.org.
Opening Night at Oly Lightstravaganza: Starting at 5 p.m., Oly Lightstravaganza 2017 will feature more than 50,000 lights in a walk-through display at 1515 10th Ave SE, Olympia. Opening night features goody bags for the first 500 kids, and cookies and cider while supplies last. Lights will then be on nightly from 4:45 to 10:30 p.m. through the New Year, with cookies and cider on select nights.
Monday
Jazz Senators Holiday Concert: The Jazz Senators will perform an eclectic selection of big band music from across the decades, including a few very hip arrangements of favorite holiday tunes, from 8-10:30 p.m. at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Admission by suggested donation of $5 to $20. 21 and older only.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance written in our style to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments